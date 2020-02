Four vehicle collision causing huge delays on A14

Four vehicles have collided on the A14 eastbound at Risby Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A four vehicle collision is causing long delays on the A14 this evening.

Officers were called to A14 eastbound at Risby at 5.30pm following a collision between junction 40 for Risby and 41 for Higham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that officers were now diverting traffic away from the road at Risby.

There is no information on any potential injuries at this time.