Inquest opens into death of ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a young father killed in a crash with a lorry on the A14.

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, was walking on the eastbound carriageway near junction 37 at Newmarket at around 11pm on January 28 when he was involved in a serious collision.

Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard police received a 999 call during that evening reporting that someone was walking along the side of the A14.

They received another shortly afterwards alerting them to a crash.

Emergency crews were sent to help but Mr Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said.

He expressed his condolences to family and friends of the 38-year-old, who was expecting his second child with partner Chloe.

Mr Parsley said a post-mortem examination had been carried out, and opened and adjourned the inquest to allow further investigations to take place.

Mr Cole’s family released a statement paying tribute to the young father, who was the oldest of four children, shortly after his death.

His parents described him as a “compassionate and loving son”, and said his partner, Chloe, is pregnant with their second child due in April – a sibling to eldest daughter Bella.

“Daniel was a brother to Matthew, Selina, Tracey, a loving partner to Chloe and was an amazing father to Bella,” they said.

“Daniel was a compassionate and loving son, who adored his family, and often teased his nephews and nieces.

“He would light up any room with his cheeky smile or his loud infectious laugh.

“To those who knew him, he had a big heart, and was most caring, generous and hard-working in nature. A forgiving and understanding young man, Daniel would go out of his way to help anyone, and was full of love, joy and pride.

“Our hearts are all aching.”

Police closed the A14 for several hours following the collision while crash investigation work was carried out.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses – asking them to call the force’s serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference 455 of Monday, January 28, with information.

The full inquest, which will determine the circumstances of Mr Cole’s death, will take place in due course.