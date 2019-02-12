Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into death of ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 February 2019

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a young father killed in a crash with a lorry on the A14.

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, was walking on the eastbound carriageway near junction 37 at Newmarket at around 11pm on January 28 when he was involved in a serious collision.

Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard police received a 999 call during that evening reporting that someone was walking along the side of the A14.

They received another shortly afterwards alerting them to a crash.

Emergency crews were sent to help but Mr Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said.

He expressed his condolences to family and friends of the 38-year-old, who was expecting his second child with partner Chloe.

Mr Parsley said a post-mortem examination had been carried out, and opened and adjourned the inquest to allow further investigations to take place.

Mr Cole’s family released a statement paying tribute to the young father, who was the oldest of four children, shortly after his death.

His parents described him as a “compassionate and loving son”, and said his partner, Chloe, is pregnant with their second child due in April – a sibling to eldest daughter Bella.

“Daniel was a brother to Matthew, Selina, Tracey, a loving partner to Chloe and was an amazing father to Bella,” they said.

“Daniel was a compassionate and loving son, who adored his family, and often teased his nephews and nieces.

“He would light up any room with his cheeky smile or his loud infectious laugh.

“To those who knew him, he had a big heart, and was most caring, generous and hard-working in nature. A forgiving and understanding young man, Daniel would go out of his way to help anyone, and was full of love, joy and pride.

“Our hearts are all aching.”

Police closed the A14 for several hours following the collision while crash investigation work was carried out.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses – asking them to call the force’s serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting reference 455 of Monday, January 28, with information.

The full inquest, which will determine the circumstances of Mr Cole’s death, will take place in due course.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘I cried most days’ - how inspiring HIV campaigner labelled as ‘dirty’ fought back

Becky Kroger, from Ipswich, has been nominated for an award for her HIV campaigh work. Picture: BOND

Kevin Beattie biographer offers discount on book for statue donations

Kevin Beattie signs copies of the biography written by Rob Finch PIcture: ROB FINCH

Inquest opens into death of ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

Daniel Cole, from Cambridge, died in a crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists