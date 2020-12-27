Breaking
Eastbound A14 near Nacton is CLOSED after crash
Published: 4:36 PM December 27, 2020 Updated: 4:45 PM December 27, 2020
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 is closed near Nacton after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash happened at about 4pm and the extent of injuries are not currently known.
The eastbound carriageway, east of the Orwell Bridge, is shut and traffic is backing up.
Police and ambulance are at the scene.