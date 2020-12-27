Breaking

Published: 4:36 PM December 27, 2020

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 is closed near Nacton after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash happened at about 4pm and the extent of injuries are not currently known.

The eastbound carriageway, east of the Orwell Bridge, is shut and traffic is backing up.

Police and ambulance are at the scene.