When will ministers take a decision on A14 rebuild across Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 February 2020

When will there be a decision about improvements to the A14 in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When will there be a decision about improvements to the A14 in Suffolk? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Proposals to publish a list of new road schemes to be started over the next five years are believed to have been sent back to the drawing board following the government's decisive victory in December's General Election.

Highways England, the government department responsible for maintaining and enhancing the country's trunk roads, had been due to publish its Road Investment Strategy (RIS2) for 2020-25 last autumn - but this was delayed when the election was called.

It is due to run from April 1 this year, and has still not been published. Now it is understood that the whole document is being reworked following the changed political climate in the UK. Whether any comprehensive RIS2 document will be published is still unclear.

Individual major schemes are still be progressed - earlier this week it was announced that Highways England was going ahead with a proposal to build a new road from the west of Cambridge to St Neots, including a new interchange with the A1.

However politicians and business leaders from Suffolk who are trying to get the Agency to commit to upgrading the A14 in the county are still unclear when they might hear whether their campaign has been successful.

And there is a feeling that transport infrastructure policy is being driven more from Number 10 Downing Street than the Department for Transport.

Suffolk MPs who wrote a letter calling for more investment in the A14 last week sent it to Chancellor Sajid Javid rather than Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Mr Shapps has been told his job is safe in today's government reshuffle and has a close working relationship with Mr Johnson - but much of the driving force for the new infrastructure planning is coming from Number 10.

There remain fears that the new government's priorities will be focussed on the north of England where it won a swathe of new seats for the first time - but the campaigners for the A14 are increasingly stressing the need to improve links between the midlands and north and the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich.

Any further announcement on investment in East Anglian roads may come as individual projects rather than part of a new national road strategy. And if there is ultimately a new RIS2 document, it might not be published until after April 1 - the date it was due to come into force.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

