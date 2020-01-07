E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Traffic chaos as A14 slip road closed for recovery of overturned lorry

PUBLISHED: 15:43 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 07 January 2020

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Drivers are reporting delays of more than 45 minutes on the A14 after two slip roads were closed to allow the recovery of a lorry which has overturned on a roundabout.

Delays were initially caused this morning after the lorry crashed at the roundabout at the junction of the A14 and A140, near Coddenham.

The lorry was travelling underneath the A14 at junction 51 at 9.50am when it overturned, landing on its side and cracking the windscreen.

It is not thought that the driver sustained any injuries, or that any other vehicles were involved. However, police and paramedics were called to the scene.

The eastbound slip road from the A140 to the A14 was closed, and a diversion has been put in place.

Highways England have now confirmed the closure of the exit slip road from the westbound carriageway of the A14 at junction 51 at Needham Market.

The authority has warned that drivers are experiencing delays of more than 45 minutes, with approximately four miles of congestion on the westbound carriageway.

The slip road will reopen once the lorry has been removed.

The delays on the A14 are also causing significant congestion near to junction 52 at Claydon.

Cars are queuing on the B1113 through Great Blakenham as well as on the Bramford Road.

Two other cars can be seen parked at the scene of the incident.

In July last year, a lorry fell from the A14 onto a roundabout below at Claydon, just one junction from today's accident.

