Huge delays on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are currently on route to a collision on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds which is causing a huge build up of traffic.

Suffolk police were called at 9.25am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14, just past Bury St Edmunds near the Sugar Beet factory and the Tesco roundabout.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: 'We are currently on route to the collision and an ambulance has also been called.

'It is believed that a male has suffered an eye injury and a woman has also suffered some injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time.'

Traffic is building as a result of the collision, which is understood to be partially blocking the carriageway.

Queues are reported back towards Beyton and there is an average speed of 15mph.

Stay with us for updates.