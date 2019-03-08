Drunk lorry driver who swerved across A14 'put lives at risk'

A lorry driver seen swerving across the lanes of the A14 whilst drunk "put not only his life but the lives of others at risk", police have said.

Cambridgeshire Police received reports of 66-year-old Milan Matousek, from the Czech Republic, dicing with death on the eastbound carriageway near Milton.

He drove all the way past Newmarket and Mildenhall on the A11 towards Thetford before police finally caught up with him and stopped him before he caused an accident.

Matousek blew 75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35mg.

He later blew 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to a police station.

Pleading guilty at Peterborough Magistrates' Court to a charge of drink-driving, Matousek was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He was ordered to pay a £600 fine and £145 costs.

Pc Ben Suckling, who made the arrest, said: "Matousek put not only his life but the lives of others at risk by driving over the legal limit.

"Thanks to a member of the public we were able to remove him from the road before anyone was harmed."