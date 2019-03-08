E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drunk lorry driver who swerved across A14 'put lives at risk'

PUBLISHED: 09:39 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 22 August 2019

Milan Matousek was first spotted swerving between lanes on the A14. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Milan Matousek was first spotted swerving between lanes on the A14. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

A lorry driver seen swerving across the lanes of the A14 whilst drunk "put not only his life but the lives of others at risk", police have said.

Cambridgeshire Police received reports of 66-year-old Milan Matousek, from the Czech Republic, dicing with death on the eastbound carriageway near Milton.

He drove all the way past Newmarket and Mildenhall on the A11 towards Thetford before police finally caught up with him and stopped him before he caused an accident.

Matousek blew 75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35mg.

You may also want to watch:

He later blew 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when taken to a police station.

Pleading guilty at Peterborough Magistrates' Court to a charge of drink-driving, Matousek was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He was ordered to pay a £600 fine and £145 costs.

Pc Ben Suckling, who made the arrest, said: "Matousek put not only his life but the lives of others at risk by driving over the legal limit.

"Thanks to a member of the public we were able to remove him from the road before anyone was harmed."

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three cats die in suspected poisoning

The RSPCA is appealing for information after three cats died from suspected poisoning. Pictured is Jessica the cat. Picture: RSPCA

Drunk lorry driver who swerved across A14 ‘put lives at risk’

Milan Matousek was first spotted swerving between lanes on the A14. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

First look Suffolk developer’s plans for huge new headquarters in Bury St Edmunds

An artist's impression of the new Hopkins Homes head office in Bury St Edmunds. Photo: LSi Architects

More than 6 miles of traffic on A12 following collision

Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the A12 this morning causing severe delays. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The story behind Will Keane wearing the Ipswich Town No.48 shirt

Will Keane will wear the No.48 shirt during his second spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists