A14 closed after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 10:26 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 24 October 2019

The A14 is closed eastbound near Bury St Edmunds after two lorries collided Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A person is trapped inside a lorry after two trucks collided on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The crash happened shortly before 9.45am, on the eastbound carriageway of the road between junction 44 and junction 45.

One person is said to be trapped inside one of the lorries.

The road has been closed between the two junctions and police have asked for drivers to avoid the scene.

The AA is reporting of a spillage in the road as a result of the accident.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 9.37am to reports of a collision between two lorries on the A14.

"Three appliances are on scene and crews are using HGV lifting equipment and cutting gear to help get to one of the casualties inside a lorry."

A diversion route is in place at junction 43 to take drivers on the A143 and A1088 to Woolpit.

The extent of any injuries are not currently known.

