Six vehicle collision closes lane of A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound.

The road had been completely closed between junctions 44 and 45 while emergency services attend the vehicles involved.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter that lane two remains closed on the road just before Rougham while recovery vehicles head to the scene.

Police are already attending another collision on the A14 westbound between junction 45 and 46 after a HGV collided with a horse box.

