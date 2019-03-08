Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Six vehicle collision closes lane of A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:59 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 29 March 2019

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the A14 eastbound.

The road had been completely closed between junctions 44 and 45 while emergency services attend the vehicles involved.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter that lane two remains closed on the road just before Rougham while recovery vehicles head to the scene.

Police are already attending another collision on the A14 westbound between junction 45 and 46 after a HGV collided with a horse box.

READ MORE: Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Union’s shot across the bows for lighthouse authority

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Man found collapsed in Clare Country Park died of hypothermia, coroner concludes

John Harding was found collapsed in Clare Country Park on February 27 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Six vehicle collision closes lane of A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Popular hospital director waves goodbye after 37 years of NHS service

Jan Bloomfield is stepping down from her role as executive director of workforce and communications Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists