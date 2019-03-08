Sunshine and Showers

Drivers voice displeasure at 'nightmare' delays after A14 closure

PUBLISHED: 19:02 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 15 June 2019

Essential bridge maintenance work has caused lengthy delays through Stowmarket Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Essential bridge maintenance work has caused lengthy delays through Stowmarket Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Motorists have endured "nightmare" delays through Stowmarket today as bridge maintenance work got underway on the A14.

Drivers took to social media to voice their displeasure at the traffic misery, which has been caused by the closure of the A14 eastbound carriageway between Junction 19A and Junction 21.

The closure has forced traffic through the centre of Stowmarket and led to lengthy delays.

The eastbound closure for the £1.5m bridge maintenance work, which will see joints on the viaduct carrying the road replaced, began on Friday night at 9pm, and will remain shut until Monday at 6am.

Next weekend will see the same work take place on the westbound carriageway from Friday at 9pm to Monday 6am. Traffic will be diverted via the A1120 and A1308 Gipping Way.

Essential bridge maintenance work has caused traffic delays Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDEssential bridge maintenance work has caused traffic delays Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.2m work is part of the £55.8 million being invested in maintaining and improving the east of England's trunk roads and motorways this year.

Commenting on social media, one driver reported it took 45 minutes to travel from Woolpit to Stowmarket, a journey which would normally take around ten minutes, while another bemoaned "huge traffic jams" from 8am.

Commenting on Facebook, another motorist said: "Absolute nightmare trying to cross Stowmarket at any time today."

Keith Scarff, town councillor and deputy mayor, said although the works were "a nuisance" for people, he felt Highways England had done all it could to minimise the disruption.

"Highways England delivered a presentation to councillors prior to the work to explain everything they would be doing to mitigate the disruption, things like parking restrictions on Bury Road, changing the timings of the traffic lights and signage.

"The works are essential and have to be undertaken, and I know they are a nuisance for local residents and people using the A14 but I'm not sure what they [Highways England] could have done differently."

Ashley Prigmore, assistant service delivery manager at Highways England, said: "We understand how important the A14 is. By doing this we're able to take vital road upgrades that may have taken 8-12 weeks and complete them over two weekends. This will have a huge impact in terms of minimising disruption."

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

