A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A stretch of the A14 that was closed for more than two hours following a serious crash has now re-opened.

The road had been closed between junctions 41 and 42 earlier on Sunday afternoon following a serious two vehicle crash that happened shortly after 4pm.

Both eastbound lanes between Risby and Westley, just outside of Bury St Edmunds, were affected as emergency services were on scene.

One casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance for serious injuries.

Three fire engines, from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth, were also dispatched to the scene to aid land ambulance crews in cutting casualties out of their cars.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Police had cleared the scene of wreckage and were preparing to re-open the road by 7.30pm.