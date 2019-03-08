Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 20:54 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 02 June 2019

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A stretch of the A14 that was closed for more than two hours following a serious crash has now re-opened.

The road had been closed between junctions 41 and 42 earlier on Sunday afternoon following a serious two vehicle crash that happened shortly after 4pm.

Both eastbound lanes between Risby and Westley, just outside of Bury St Edmunds, were affected as emergency services were on scene.

You may also want to watch:

One casualty was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance for serious injuries.

Three fire engines, from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth, were also dispatched to the scene to aid land ambulance crews in cutting casualties out of their cars.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Police had cleared the scene of wreckage and were preparing to re-open the road by 7.30pm.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 re-opens near Bury St Edmunds after serious crash

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Customers’ complaints about building supply firm passed to police

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

War veterans join Voyage of Remembrance to Normandy

D-Day veterans are returning to Normandy on board the Boudicca for the Voyage of Remembrance Photo: Submit

Obituary: Spies and subterfuge – the life of Jean Norton, who died at 88

Jean and her brothers on the beach near Scarborough in 1936 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists