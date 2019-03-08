Men who saved woman on bridge among heroes at police awards

Chief Constable Steve Jupp, left, with Allan Braithwaite, Gregory Gooch, Andrew Stannard and Przemyslaw Czaus were awarded Certificates of Appreciation for their role in saving the life of a woman on a bridge Picture: KAREN WILLIE KAREN WILLIE

Four men who saved the life of a woman on a bridge were among the heroes recognised at a Suffolk police awards ceremony.

High Sheriff of Suffolk Rosalind Eminson, left, and Chief Constable Steve Jupp, far right, with Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger, DI Stephen Clarke, DI Lewis Craske, Emma Peck and DC Kerry Bishop who were awarded Judges Commendations for their role in the prosecution of Ajay Rana in Lowestoft Picture: KAREN WILLIE High Sheriff of Suffolk Rosalind Eminson, left, and Chief Constable Steve Jupp, far right, with Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger, DI Stephen Clarke, DI Lewis Craske, Emma Peck and DC Kerry Bishop who were awarded Judges Commendations for their role in the prosecution of Ajay Rana in Lowestoft Picture: KAREN WILLIE

The ceremony in Wherstead Park saw Royal Humane Society awards, Judges Commendations and service awards presented to officers, police staff, and civilians who stepped up to help others.

Among them were Allan Braithwaite, Gregory Gooch, Andrew Stannard and Przemyslaw Czaus, who received Certificates of Appreciation for helping a distressed woman they saw in need of help on a bridge near Ipswich.

As they attempted to talk her down, Young's Fish worker Mr Stannard was able to grab her and pull her to safety.

Mr Stannard said: "I didn't think it had affected me to begin with. I just shrugged it off.

Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"Later on it did shake me up. People were saying 'what would have happened if I had accidentally pushed her off?'. It could have been so different."

Judges Commendations were presented to Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, civilian worker Emma Peck, Detective Constables Kerry Bishop and Helen Christopher, Detective Inspectors Stephen Clarke and Lewis Craske, and another male officer for their work in catching fugitive Ajay Rana, who fled to Spain after raping a woman in Lowestoft.

Rana was eventually arrested in Bilbao on a European Arrest Warrant and later jailed for seven years.

Also receiving a Judges Commendation was Det Con Kate Bond, who spent six years working on catching prolific child sex offender Julian Myerscough.

The former law lecturer, once of Lowestoft, fled to Ireland and then Romania in a bid to cheat justice but was finally jailed this year for 21 years.

The awards ceremony took place on October 9 and Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: "For the last few years Suffolk has been recognised as one of the safest counties.

"This achievement would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of all our staff and officers from across the policing family.

"We must also pay tribute and show our gratitude for the tremendous support of their partners, families and friends.

"It is by presenting these medals and awards that we recognise the contribution made by them all."

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "This year's constabulary awards ceremony was another fantastic and yet humbling occasion.

"It never ceases to amaze me what the whole of the Suffolk policing family achieves throughout the year to keep all of us safe.

"All the award recipients are to be congratulated and, quite rightly, recognised for their dedication and commitment way above the call of duty for which all of us in Suffolk are deeply grateful."