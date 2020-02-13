A14 break down causes mile-long tailback

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 after a van broke down, blocking a lane during rush-hour.

Police were called to the scene of the incident between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to junction 40, at 7.55am.

Two police cars arrived at the scene where they found a white van blocking one lane.

Traffic is moving slowly back to junction 41 at Risby.

Police have closed the lane and are remaining at the scene until the van can be recovered.

Bury St Edmunds was struck by more traffic problems this morning after a broken down vehicle blocked the westbound slip road at junction 42, close to the British Sugar sugar beet factory.