Long delays after Audi rolls on A14 in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:54 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 18 September 2019

A car has rolled on the A14 at Stowmarket blocking one lane. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A car has rolled on the A14 at Stowmarket blocking one lane. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

An accident has closed one lane on the A14 near Stowmarket, causing long delays.

Suffolk police were called at around 7am today to reports that an Audi A4 had rolled over on the busy road.

One lane is now closed at junction 50 at Stowmarket on the eastbound carriageway and drivers are reporting delays of over 25 minutes.

Queues are trailing back past junction 49 at Tot Hill and there are also long delays in the town, as commuters try to avoid the incident.

A single occupant of the car has been taken to hospital with shoulder, hand and head injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident has happened in the same area of the A14 which was completely closed for several hours last week after a lorry shed its load over the eastbound carriageway.

