A14 closed in both directions after lorry smashes through central reservation

PUBLISHED: 18:13 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 21 October 2019

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The A14 has been closed in both directions after a lorry crashed through the central reservation, blocking both carriageways.

The A14 is closed near Newmarket after a lorry smashed through the central reservation. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe A14 is closed near Newmarket after a lorry smashed through the central reservation. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk police were called at around 4.30pm today to reports that a lorry had jack-knifed and had gone through the barriers separating the two carriageways between junction 38 at Waterhill and junction 39 at Kentford.

The road is now closed between eastbound between J37 and J39 and westbound between J39 and J38 due to the collision.

Officers are reporting that no one was injured in the crash and that they are currently waiting for recovery.

The road will remain closed until the lorry is removed.

The incident is causing traffic chaos on the road and in surrounding towns and villages. Cars are queueing back up miles on both carriageways.

Highways England are advising that drivers avoid the area if they can.

They advise that traffic travelling eastbound should exit at J38 (Waterhall).

Continue on the A11 to Fiveways Roundabout. Take the 4th exit and follow the A1101 through Icklingham, Lackford, Flempton and Hengrave to the roundabouts at Fornham All Saints.

At the roundabout, take the B1106 to Westley and then rejoin the A14 at J42.

Westbound traffic should exit the A14 at J39 (Kentford).

Follow the B1506 through Kentford to the traffic light controlled junction with the A1304. Turn left and continue to the roundabout at the clock tower.

Take the 4th exit and continue on the A142 to rejoin the A14 westbound at J37 (Exning).

