Hour-long delays after multi-vehicle crash on A14

Emergency services are attending the multi-vehicle collision on the Newmarket Bypass on the A14.

A collision involving multiple vehicles has caused delays of at least 60 minutes on the Newmarket bypass.

There are 60 minute delays on the approach to this #A14 incident (above usual journey times) spanning 5 miles back to J36. Average speeds on the approach to J37 for #Newmarket are 5 mph. Please consider using alternative routes where possible. More info - https://t.co/tbt61xHNip pic.twitter.com/QfoUkioSNG — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 6, 2020

Highways England reported at 6.32pm that a collision had blocked lane one of the A14 on the Newmarket bypass.

It said traffic officers and an ambulance were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent one engine from Haverhill to the scene and a spokesperson confirmed that there had been two casualties in the collision - one was left in the care of the ambulance service.

They also said that the collision involved two vehicles which the drivers were removed from.

Lane one and two (of three) are closed on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 while emergency services clear the scene.

Highways England has advised motorists to avoid the area.