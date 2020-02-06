E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hour-long delays after multi-vehicle crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 19:24 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:44 06 February 2020

Emergency services are attending the multi-vehicle collision on the Newmarket Bypass on the A14. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A collision involving multiple vehicles has caused delays of at least 60 minutes on the Newmarket bypass.

Highways England reported at 6.32pm that a collision had blocked lane one of the A14 on the Newmarket bypass.

It said traffic officers and an ambulance were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent one engine from Haverhill to the scene and a spokesperson confirmed that there had been two casualties in the collision - one was left in the care of the ambulance service.

They also said that the collision involved two vehicles which the drivers were removed from.

Lane one and two (of three) are closed on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 while emergency services clear the scene.

Highways England has advised motorists to avoid the area.

