A14 reopens after man dies in two-lorry collision

The A14 eastbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds was closed after the collision, but has since reopened Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds has reopened after an earlier collision between two lorries which resulted in the death of a man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England has confirmed the eastbound carriageway between junctions 43 and 45 has now reopened to traffic after being closed for around 11 hours.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 9.45am on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a collision on the A14, with officers closing the road on arrival.

You may also want to watch:

Sadly, police later confirmed that a man in his 40s died at the scene.

Another motorist involved in the collision was taken to hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The road was closed throughout the day while officers conducted a collision investigation and the vehicles were recovered.

MORE: Man dies after two lorries collide on A14