Large pothole closes lane of A14

A large pothole has closed a lane of the A14 this evening

A large pothole closed a lane of the A14 on Friday night.

Highways England reported that lane 1 of the road between J51 for Needham Market and J50 for Stowmarket.

It added that it had sent out contractors to deal with the hole in the road.