Car on fire in lay-by on A14

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service called to car fire on A14 Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A car was found on fire in a lay-by on the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, between junctions 52 at Claydon and 51 at Needham Market, they discovered the vehicle - described as a small car - burning in a lay-by.

Two crews from Ipswich and Needham Market were called to the scene, who quickly extinguished the fire after 20minutes.

Thankfully, no-one was injured during the fire and traffic was unaffected.

Neither the police nor ambulance service were called.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, although the weather today is hot and temperatures are set to rise to a staggering 37C later today.

As a result, the RSPCA has warned of the dangers of leaving pets in cars, reminding dog owners doing so is against the law.