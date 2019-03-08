E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

PUBLISHED: 06:42 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:42 11 November 2019

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Heavy traffic is building after a vehicle has broken down on the A14.

Officers from Suffolk police are attending a broken down vehicle on the A14 at Newmarket junction 38, where the road meets the A11.

The broken down vehicle is on the A14 heading westbound towards Exning, and according to the AA route map there are reports of heavy traffic due to the obstruction.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were at the scene and that one lane is believed to be blocked by the incident.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

OBITUARY: ‘The perfect wife’ who died 13 days before her husband

Sylvia worked for the Ipswich schools medical service for nearly three decades Picture: Pink family archive

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

OBITUARY: ‘The perfect wife’ who died 13 days before her husband

Sylvia worked for the Ipswich schools medical service for nearly three decades Picture: Pink family archive

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman’s emotional story shows how vital Suffolk’s Surviving Winter appeal has become

Supporters of the Surviving Winter appeal launch the campaign at the Suffolk Community Foundation Picture: SYLVAINE POITAU

What does the next Government need to deliver for Suffolk and Essex?

Ipswich Hospital Picture: Mike Page

Neighbours speak of ‘shock’ at suspected murder of woman in her 40s

A police presence remains in Little Stonham as police investigate the death of a woman in her 40s. The exact location of the incident has not been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists