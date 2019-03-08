Broken down vehicle causing delays on A14

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Heavy traffic is building after a vehicle has broken down on the A14.

Officers from Suffolk police are attending a broken down vehicle on the A14 at Newmarket junction 38, where the road meets the A11.

The broken down vehicle is on the A14 heading westbound towards Exning, and according to the AA route map there are reports of heavy traffic due to the obstruction.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were at the scene and that one lane is believed to be blocked by the incident.