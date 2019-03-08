Heavy Showers

A14 speeder caught at 111mph gets driving ban

PUBLISHED: 06:00 06 July 2019

Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Ashton Roberts, 26, of Millersdale in Harlow was banned from driving for one month Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Ashton Roberts, 26, of Millersdale in Harlow was banned from driving for one month Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught speeding at 111 miles per hour on the A14 has been banned from the roads for a month.

Ashton Roberts, 26, was driving his Volkswagen Golf on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 on January 13 this year.

At about 9.20am Roberts, who lives in Millersdale in Harlow, Essex, was clocked breaking the 70mph speed limit as was driving close to Newmarket.

The Laser Speed Detection Device being used by police on the dual carriageway recorded Roberts hitting 111mph.

At 41mph over the speed limit he was driving too fast for any form of reduced penalty and his case was brought before Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 20, where he pleaded guilty and was convicted of speeding.

On July 5, Roberts was handed a one-month driving ban and a £575 fine.

He was also ordered to pay a £57 victim surcharge and £100 in costs.

