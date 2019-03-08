E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

PUBLISHED: 13:17 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 13 October 2019

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

A car crashed on the A11 at Fulbourn last night after a 135mph police chase that took police from Suffolk over the border in to Cambridgeshire.

The chase began around 9pm after the driver allegedly failed to stop for police on the A14 at Newmarket.

The car was pursued and police were driving at speeds of up to 135mph in order to keep up with the vehicle.

The car travelled over the border into Cambridgeshire before it collided with a barrier on the A11 at Fulbourn.

Police found a section five firearm in the car, namely a can of pepper spray.

An arrest was made at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving after a roadside breath test was failed.

Police said the person was also detained in connection with "numerous" other offences.

