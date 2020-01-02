Suspected drug driver in rental car stopped at 112mph on A14
PUBLISHED: 22:21 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 02 January 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A woman alleged to be under the influence of cannabis and cocaine has been stopped by police on the A14, said to be travelling at 112mph.
The woman, who was driving a rental car, was stopped by police near Newmarket on January 2.
She was tested for drugs at the roadside and provided a positive sample for both cannabis and cocaine. She was then arrested.
The Roads and Armed Policing Team officer involved said the incident is the second drug drive arrest he has made this year.
