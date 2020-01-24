One hurt in A14 lorry crash

A motorist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a collision involving a lorry and two cars shortly after 7.24am.

One laned was closed between the junctions for Soham in Cambridgeshire and the A142 for Newmarket.

Two ambulances were sent to deal with the incident.

Traffic was queued back westbound for several miles, past the Newmarket junction, but the road has since re-opened.

One person has since been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further treatment.

It is not clear yet if their injuries are serious.

