Appeal for witnesses of 'dangerous' 135mph police chase on A14

PUBLISHED: 10:07 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 23 October 2019

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Witnesses are being sought to a 135mph police chase which ended with a car crashing into a safety barrier on a busy dual carriageway.

The dangerous driving incident took place on the A14 westbound in the Newmarket area on Saturday, October 12 at about 9.15pm.

Officers requested for the driver of a black VW Golf to stop for police on the busy road.

After failing to do so, the vehicle was pursued into Cambridgeshire, ending at the junction of the A11 at Fulbourn where the vehicle collided at low speed with a crash barrier.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

A quantity of suspected class A and B drugs were recovered from the vehicle as was a suspected pepper spray device.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing a drug drive test, dangerous driving, possession of class A and B drugs, failing to stop for police and possession of a firearm.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the chase, saw the manner of driving of the vehicle, or who may have any dash cam footage of the incident should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/62102/19.

