A14 reopens after lorry collides with pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry last night on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A14 has reopened this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry on the road near Bury St Edmunds last night.

Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday night to reports of a collision and closed the road while they conducted their investigation.

The road was closed in both directions between junctions 43 and 44 for several hours, with a diversion route put in place.

However, Highways England confirmed in the early hours of this morning that the road has now reopened.

The details of any injuries are not currently known at this time.

Suffolk Constabulary have said they will release more details in due course.

