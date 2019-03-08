E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Westbound A14 closed following collision involving lorry

PUBLISHED: 09:22 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 20 September 2019

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A stretch of the A14 has been closed following a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the road at Rougham.

Police said the road was closed between junctions 47 and 45, for Woolpit and Rougham.

The crash happened at about 8.30am and is thought to have involved a skip lorry and at least two other vehicles.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the collision.

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Westbound A14 closed following collision involving lorry

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘I thought I was going to die’, stabbing victim tells attempted murder trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews stay overnight at scene of major thatch fire

Firefighters battle to save two semi-detached properties in Blaxhall Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Business case is approved for ‘ground breaking’ community hub in Bury St Edmunds

The business case for the Western Way development in Bury St Edmunds, to bring community, public sector and commercial services together, has been approved. Image by Pick Everard.

Witches set for big play-off semi-final with Poole Pirates... dates here

From the left, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Sam Masters and Richard Lawson race towards the first bend. Howarth and King will be partners in the Championship pairs at Somerset on Friday Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists