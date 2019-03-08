Westbound A14 closed following collision involving lorry
PUBLISHED: 09:22 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 20 September 2019
A stretch of the A14 has been closed following a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles.
The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the road at Rougham.
Police said the road was closed between junctions 47 and 45, for Woolpit and Rougham.
The crash happened at about 8.30am and is thought to have involved a skip lorry and at least two other vehicles.
Police said no one was seriously injured in the collision.