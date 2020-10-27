Part of A14 to close on weeknights for roadworks

The A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich will be closed on weeknights for resurfacing (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A stretch of the A14 outside Bury St Edmunds will be closed on weeknights until December to allow for the road to be resurfaced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 46 and 51 will be closed to traffic between the hours of 8pm and 6am from Monday to Friday.

The roadworks are expected to last until Friday, December 11.

You may also want to watch:

Motorists travelling westbound from Ipswich will be advised to take a diversion via the A140 towards Scole before joining the A143, which leads to Bury St Edmunds.

A local diversion will also be in place from the A1088.

Highways England has already confirmed two months of overnight closures on the A14, a key freight route, just outside of Ipswich in the new year.

However, this has raised fears of long queues of lorries as the works are planned to start just four days after the Brexit transition period ends.

MORE: Where will there be roadworks in Suffolk next week?