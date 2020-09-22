Father-of-five who died in A14 crash was ‘the best dad’, inquest hears

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Tributes have been paid to a ‘larger than life’ father-of-five who died following a crash on the A14.

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Aylesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, close to junction 45 near Rougham, in the early hours of Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The 37-year-old was driving back to his home in Buckinghamshire after working overnight on the A14 near Stowmarket, when his car veered off the road and hit a large tree.

An inquest into his death, which took place at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich, heard how Mr Mayhew wanted to travel home after working to see his family, instead of staying another night in a hotel room.

The court heard that the highways worker was a family man who was always excited to head home to his five children and his wife, Louise, who he had known since he was 12.

In a statement read to the court, his wife described his as “the best father to his children”.

“You could always tell when Kieran was at a party,” she added.

“He was the life and soul of any get together.

“He loved his darts, football, golf and PlayStation and would play whenever he could.”

His mother, Shirley, also paid tribute to Mr Mayhew.

She said: “We all miss him very, very much and are heartbroken that he is no longer with us.”

The court heard that a van driver had come across Mr Mayhew’s Mercedes Sprinter van which had flipped off the road at Rougham.

The emergency services were called to the scene and Mr Mayhew was found unresponsive in the driver’s side, with his seat belt on.

Air ambulance medics gave CPR to Mr Mayhew but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision investigator said that the van had come off the road on the near side for an unknown reason, before veering back towards the central reservation.

Mr Mayhew then swerved back towards the near side, before coming off the road and hitting a tree.

A toxicology report showed that he had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said that Mr Mayhew died as a consequence of multiple thoracic injuries. She concluded that he died from a road traffic collision.