Police carried out a rolling road block on the A14 earlier on Sunday after receiving reports of fallen trees on the carriageway.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to westbound carriageway near Rougham, where they blocked off parts of the road for the safety of motorists.

By 1.20pm, the road had been cleared.

The incident comes after numerous reports of felled trees in Suffolk due to Storm Ciara, including in Kesgrave and on the A143.

Another driver made a lucky escape near Saxham after his car was crushed by a tree.

