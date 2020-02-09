E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trees fall on A14 as police carry out rolling road block

PUBLISHED: 13:54 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 09 February 2020

Police were called to trees which had fallen on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to trees which had fallen on the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police carried out a rolling road block on the A14 earlier on Sunday after receiving reports of fallen trees on the carriageway.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to westbound carriageway near Rougham, where they blocked off parts of the road for the safety of motorists.

By 1.20pm, the road had been cleared.

The incident comes after numerous reports of felled trees in Suffolk due to Storm Ciara, including in Kesgrave and on the A143.

Another driver made a lucky escape near Saxham after his car was crushed by a tree.

MORE: Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

Drive 24