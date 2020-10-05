E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 service station with McDonald’s drive-thru given final green light

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 October 2020

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build a new A14 service station featuring a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant have been given the final green light.

Architect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITEDArchitect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITED

Babergh District Council’s planning committee approved the application to build a drive-thru restaurant for McDonald’s and a petrol station on land north of Bobbit’s Lane in Wherstead in July.

And now the plans have been given full planning permission meaning that work could start on the site today.

The application, by major services operator Euro Garages Ltd and Pigeon Investment Management Ltd, will also feature junction improvements to the two teardrop-shaped roundabouts of the A137 close to the A14 junction 56 into more conventional circular shapes.

Changes to reduce the speed limit there from 60mph to 40mph are also planned.

MORE: Decision made on new McDonald’s drive-thru as speed limit changes unveiled

The development is set to create around 20 full time and 40 part time jobs.

You may also want to watch:

At the council meeting in July, Matthew Wyatt, agent on behalf of the developers said that Euro Garages managed well over 4,000 services across the UK, Europe, Australia and the US, and said that most of the traffic using the site would be passing vehicles.

MORE: New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

He added: “As such, we don’t aim to compete with similar restaurant and retail businesses in built-up centres.

“The application does include transport improvements, including replacement of sub-standard roundabouts which will increase capacity, thus reducing congestion.”

The approval follows a successful application by Euro Garages at the start of the year to create a new service station off junction 54 of the A14 at Sproughton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New supermarket could be built on prime town centre site

District councillor Tony Goldson (inset) says a new supermarket for Halesworth would be 'a godsend' Picture: MIKE PAGE/SCC

Former Olympian hopes new book will get Suffolk fit

Former Olympian, Bill Tancred has written a new book in lockdown about ageing youthfully to inspire people to keep fit and active Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 service station with McDonald’s drive-thru given final green light

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rag’n’Bone Man set for Thetford Forest gig next year

Rag'n'Bone Man will be performing in Thetford Forest next summer Picture: PA IMAGES

Coronavirus: The Suffolk schools and colleges which have reported positive cases

The Suffolk schools and colleges which have reported positive cases of Covid-19. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/CHARLOTTE BOND/GOOGLE MAPS