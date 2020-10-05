A14 service station with McDonald’s drive-thru given final green light

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build a new A14 service station featuring a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant have been given the final green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Architect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITED Architect's impression of what a petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and associated shop could look like on land near Bobbit's Lane in Wherstead, off the A14 near Ipswich Picture: CAMPBELL DRIVER PARTNERSHIP ARCHITECTS/EURO GARAGES LIMITED

Babergh District Council’s planning committee approved the application to build a drive-thru restaurant for McDonald’s and a petrol station on land north of Bobbit’s Lane in Wherstead in July.

And now the plans have been given full planning permission meaning that work could start on the site today.

The application, by major services operator Euro Garages Ltd and Pigeon Investment Management Ltd, will also feature junction improvements to the two teardrop-shaped roundabouts of the A137 close to the A14 junction 56 into more conventional circular shapes.

Changes to reduce the speed limit there from 60mph to 40mph are also planned.

MORE: Decision made on new McDonald’s drive-thru as speed limit changes unveiled

The development is set to create around 20 full time and 40 part time jobs.

You may also want to watch:

At the council meeting in July, Matthew Wyatt, agent on behalf of the developers said that Euro Garages managed well over 4,000 services across the UK, Europe, Australia and the US, and said that most of the traffic using the site would be passing vehicles.

MORE: New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

He added: “As such, we don’t aim to compete with similar restaurant and retail businesses in built-up centres.

“The application does include transport improvements, including replacement of sub-standard roundabouts which will increase capacity, thus reducing congestion.”

The approval follows a successful application by Euro Garages at the start of the year to create a new service station off junction 54 of the A14 at Sproughton.