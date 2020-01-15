Police continue search for man after incident near A14

The A14 was briefly shut at Bury St Edmunds after Suffolk police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are continuing to search for a man following an earlier incident that saw the A14 closed.

Officers were called to the scene near the golf club at Tut Hill at 10.50am following concerns for the safety of a man.

The National Police Air Service was also called to the scene to assist.

Witnesses reported the man was carrying a knife, although a police spokeswoman said officers had not seen a weapon.

Police temporarily closed the A14 near junction 42 before reopening the road at 1.05pm.

The Suffolk police spokeswoman said officers are yet to locate the man and their enquiries are ongoing.

Traffic in the area has since eased.