A driver has allegedly told police officers he thought driving quickly was safe because the A14 was so quiet, after being caught doing 109mph.

Yet another driver dealt with by @NSRAPT BSE for excess speed on the #A14 #Newmarket this afternoon. This time recorded at 109mph. He thought it was safe to do that speed as the roads are quieter than normal! #speedkills #slowdown #fatal4 @MildnhallPolice #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/EaiUwAGZya — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 9, 2020

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the man earlier today on the A14 near Newmarket.

A speed gun recorded the car travelling at 109mph before officers caught up with the driver and reported him at the roadside.

He will now be summonsed to appear at court.

Roads across Suffolk are currently much quieter than usual due to the coronvavirus outbreak.

With residents told to stay put and with many being forced to work from home, both the A12 and the A14 have been eerily quiet.

Traffic cameras have shown the extent of the slowdown.

Even the Orwell Bridge appeared quiet during rush hour.