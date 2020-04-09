E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Driver caught going 109mph on A14 allegedly told police it was safe because roads were so quiet

PUBLISHED: 17:16 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 09 April 2020

A man was caught on the A14 at Newmarket driving at 109mph by police officers today. Picture: NSRAPT

A man was caught on the A14 at Newmarket driving at 109mph by police officers today. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A driver has allegedly told police officers he thought driving quickly was safe because the A14 was so quiet, after being caught doing 109mph.

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the man earlier today on the A14 near Newmarket.

A speed gun recorded the car travelling at 109mph before officers caught up with the driver and reported him at the roadside.

He will now be summonsed to appear at court.

A tweet said: “Yet another driver dealt with by @NSRAPT BSE for excess speed on the #A14 #Newmarket this afternoon. This time recorded at 109mph. He thought it was safe to do that speed as the roads are quieter than normal!”

You may also want to watch:

Roads across Suffolk are currently much quieter than usual due to the coronvavirus outbreak.

With residents told to stay put and with many being forced to work from home, both the A12 and the A14 have been eerily quiet.

Traffic cameras have shown the extent of the slowdown.

Even the Orwell Bridge appeared quiet during rush hour.

