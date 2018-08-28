Overturned car and trailer blocked A14
PUBLISHED: 07:23 11 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 11 February 2019
Sarah Lucy brown
A car reportedly overturned and a trailer came loose from its vehicle on the A14 in the early hours of this morning.
Around 4.45am on Monday, February 11, a car reportedly overturned and shed the trailer it was pulling on the A14 near Stowmarket, on the westbound carriageway near junction 50.
The road was completely blocked for a time but has now reopened.
Suffolk Constabulary called for a recovery vehicle remove the overturned vehicle, which was obstructing one lane of traffic up to 8am.
The AA Traffic map received this report around 5.45am: “One lane blocked and very slow traffic due to accident on A14 Westbound from J50 to the A1120 at Stowupland to J49 to the A1308 to Tot Hill, Stowmarket.
“One lane remains closed and the accident happened at around 4.45am this morning which fully blocked the road.
“One of the vehicles involved had overturned.”