Overturned car and trailer blocked A14

The A14 is delayed westbound near Stowmarket and Stowupland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

A car reportedly overturned and a trailer came loose from its vehicle on the A14 in the early hours of this morning.

#A14 westbound between J50 - J49 near #Stowmarket. Traffic has been released, however lane 1 (of 2) remains closed. Delays are building on approach. Please allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area Thank you — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 11, 2019

Around 4.45am on Monday, February 11, a car reportedly overturned and shed the trailer it was pulling on the A14 near Stowmarket, on the westbound carriageway near junction 50.

The road was completely blocked for a time but has now reopened.

Suffolk Constabulary called for a recovery vehicle remove the overturned vehicle, which was obstructing one lane of traffic up to 8am.

The AA Traffic map received this report around 5.45am: “One lane blocked and very slow traffic due to accident on A14 Westbound from J50 to the A1120 at Stowupland to J49 to the A1308 to Tot Hill, Stowmarket.

“One lane remains closed and the accident happened at around 4.45am this morning which fully blocked the road.

“One of the vehicles involved had overturned.”