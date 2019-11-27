Dog struck by car on busy road near Tesco

Police are at the scene of a collision involving a dog and a car near the A14 in Stowmarket.

Officers were called at 8.10am to reports that the animal had been struck by a vehicle on the A1120, between the roundabouts for the Tesco supermarket and the A14.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the dog was lying in the road and appeared to still be alive, a police spokesman said.

Traffic is building in the area as many drivers are using it as a diversion route due to the earlier closure of the A14 between Claydon and Copdock.