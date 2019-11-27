E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dog struck by car on busy road near Tesco

PUBLISHED: 08:41 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 27 November 2019

A dog has been struck by a car near the Tesco supermarket in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A dog has been struck by a car near the Tesco supermarket in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of a collision involving a dog and a car near the A14 in Stowmarket.

Officers were called at 8.10am to reports that the animal had been struck by a vehicle on the A1120, between the roundabouts for the Tesco supermarket and the A14.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the dog was lying in the road and appeared to still be alive, a police spokesman said.

Traffic is building in the area as many drivers are using it as a diversion route due to the earlier closure of the A14 between Claydon and Copdock.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A14 westbound now OPEN – but severe delays remain back to Orwell Bridge

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A14 westbound now OPEN – but severe delays remain back to Orwell Bridge

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 westbound now OPEN – but severe delays remain back to Orwell Bridge

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Children’s home relied on police to deal with ‘challenging behaviour’, say inspectors

Concerns have been raised after three children's homes received poor Ofsted results Picture: ZINKEVYCH

‘Ticking time bomb’ - Ambulance worker fears for colleagues’ safety after sudden deaths

Staff at the East of England Ambulance Trust have raised concerns Picture: SIMON PARKER

Beware ‘potential scammers’ this Black Friday

Online shopping. Photo from Pexels/Negative Space

A12 in Suffolk shut as flooding causes chaos on major roads

Flooding is causing major issues across Suffolk this morning. File picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists