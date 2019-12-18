Van and car crash on A14

the A14 has one lane closed this morning after a van and a car collided. Traffic is building back to the next junction

A car and a van have crashed on the A14 close to Stowmarket in the Suffolk morning commute.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, close to junction 49, close to Stowupland, on the westbound carriageway of the A14, at about 6.34am today, December 18.

Police found two vehicles had collided, a car and a van, and the road had one lane blocked.

No injuries were reported from the crash and police remain at the scene while they wait for recovery services to remove the damaged vehicles.

Traffic has built back to junction 50 and is expected to cause delays through the commute this morning.

Drivers are urged to take care when travelling this morning as a fog warning issued by the Met Office remains in place across Suffolk and Essex.