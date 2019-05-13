Black Mercedes 'driving aggressively' seized by police
A car stopped by police after reports it was being driven "aggressively" was seized after the motorist was found not to have a licence or insurance.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the black Mercedes on the A14 in Suffolk on Sunday, May 12.
Traffic officers later Tweeted: "This vehicle was observed by an unmarked police car driving aggressively on the #A14.
"The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to have no licence or insurance. The driver has been dealt with for all offences. The vehicle has been #seized."
