Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Motorists have been warned by police that they may face delays on the A14 when a huge boat is escorted to Ipswich.

The vessel measuring 5.245m wide, 24.86m long and 5.2m tall will be escorted by police down the A14 and into Ipswich down to West End Road tomorrow (Friday, February 21).

Suffolk police will escort the boat from Quy Bridge on the Cambridgeshire and Suffolk border before its journey from Fairline Boats in Northamptonshire.

Delays are expected to occur at around 11.30am as the boat is moved from the B1506 at Kentford on to the A14.

It will then be taken from the A14 to London Road, and then on to West End Road where it will be taken to Ipswich Marine Haven.

Delays can be expected along these routes.