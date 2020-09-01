E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man suspected of driving wrong way on A14 while over limit is released

PUBLISHED: 07:27 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 01 September 2020

A man in his 50s has been arrested for driving the wrong way down the A14 between Rougham and Woolpit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 50s has been arrested for driving the wrong way down the A14 between Rougham and Woolpit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of driving in the wrong direction on the A14 in Suffolk while over the drink-drive limit has been released on bail.

Police were called to reports of a Ford Focus travelling westbound on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway near Rougham, at around 11pm on Sunday, August 30.

Officers stopped the car and arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken into custody and questioned, but he was today released on police bail until October 31 pending further enquiries.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted that this was “one of the most dreaded calls” for a police officer to receive.

“@SuffolkPolice & @NSRAPT received one of the most dreaded calls, a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the #A14 between #woolpit and #rougham. Vehicle stopped - just and driver has been arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving. Thanks for your calls,” the tweet read.

