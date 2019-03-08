E-edition Read the EADT online edition
One lane of A14 closed near Coddenham after lorry suffers tyre blow-out

PUBLISHED: 12:38 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 08 October 2019

One lane of the A14 westbound has been closed as police deal with a broken down lorry Picture: NSRAPT

One lane of the A14 westbound has been closed as police deal with a broken down lorry Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

One lane of the A14 westbound is closed by police as they deal with a lorry with a blown-out tyre.

The incident happened at 11.15am near junction 51 for Coddenham.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane one of the road while they await tyre fitters to arrive.

Traffic maps show queues building more than two miles back to junction 52 for Claydon.

Drivers have been advised to take care and allow traffic to move lanes in a bid to cut congestion.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'There were flashing lights everywhere' - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

