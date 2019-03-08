One lane of A14 closed near Coddenham after lorry suffers tyre blow-out

One lane of the A14 westbound has been closed as police deal with a broken down lorry Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

One lane of the A14 westbound is closed by police as they deal with a lorry with a blown-out tyre.

The incident happened at 11.15am near junction 51 for Coddenham.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane one of the road while they await tyre fitters to arrive.

Traffic maps show queues building more than two miles back to junction 52 for Claydon.

Drivers have been advised to take care and allow traffic to move lanes in a bid to cut congestion.