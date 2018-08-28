Will the Orwell Bridge be closed this morning?

The Orwell Bridge is facing closure this morning after high winds were forecast for coastal areas in the south of England. Picture: ARCHANT

Wind conditions are being monitored on the Orwell Bridge after weather forecasts suggested gales of up to 60mph.

Hi Dave, we will monitor wind conditions and update you if we are due to close the bridge. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 7, 2018

Highways England informed the public on Twitter that the situation on the section of the A14 is being looked at to see if it is safe to let vehicles cross.

The bridge is particularly dangerous in strong winds for high sided vehicles, as the wall of the bridge does not fully protect them.

The announcement came after a user on Twitter directed Highways England to a Met Office weather forecast that could potentially cause travel disruption on November 7.

The Highways England East account replied: “We will monitor the wind conditions and update you if we are due to close the bridge.”

Highways England have yet to confirm if the bridge will be open or shut.

Calls have been made for the introduction of a Northern Bypass - an alternative route which can manage the complexities of keeping the large volume of traffic to and from East Suffolk moving.

A nine-month expert study of the Orwell Bridge’s aerodynamics was launched in October 2018, which will determine the future of wind closure measures from 2019.

Arguments for the diversion of HGVs and high-sided vehicles to other routes and cars permitted to use the bridge have also been called for by road users.