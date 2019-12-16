E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lane closed as lorry suffers burst tyre on A14

PUBLISHED: 14:07 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 16 December 2019

The lorry suffered the burst tyre near junction 45 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The lorry suffered the burst tyre near junction 45 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Traffic is building on the A14 after a lorry suffered a burst tyre on the westbound carriageway near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called at 1.06pm to reports of a broken down lorry before junction 45 near Rougham.

The burst tyre has caused debris and fuel to spill out onto the road.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted advising drivers to avoid the area as the lorry is unable to be moved at this time.

Congestion is building back as far as junction 46.

