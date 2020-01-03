E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Traffic chaos remains on A14 after broken down truck cleared

PUBLISHED: 16:34 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 January 2020

Traffic is building on the A14 due to a broken down truck on the westbound carriageway at Needham Market. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Traffic is building on the A14 due to a broken down truck on the westbound carriageway at Needham Market. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

A tow truck carrying a car which broke down on the A14 has now been cleared, but delays remain on the busy road.

Suffolk police were called at 3.34pm today to reports of a truck with a blown out tyre which became stuck on the inside lane on the westbound carriageway of the busy road shortly, before junction 51 at Needham Market.

The vehicle has now been moved onto a slip road however cars are queuing back with delays of more than 15 minutes reported.

A second broken down vehicle is also causing problems at junction 58 between the A14 and the A12.

The articulated lorry became stuck on the roundabout between the two busy roads and Felixstowe Road.

Traffic is now building in the area, especially on Felixstowe Road leaving Ipswich and officers are again warning of delays while they wait for recovery to arrive.

They warn that it may still take some time.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Shop owners relief as development plans refused for village

A development for the former Angel Theatre site has been refused by planners Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

The man was found dead in a car in a lane at Bromeswell on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

