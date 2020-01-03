Traffic chaos remains on A14 after broken down truck cleared

A tow truck carrying a car which broke down on the A14 has now been cleared, but delays remain on the busy road.

Suffolk police were called at 3.34pm today to reports of a truck with a blown out tyre which became stuck on the inside lane on the westbound carriageway of the busy road shortly, before junction 51 at Needham Market.

The vehicle has now been moved onto a slip road however cars are queuing back with delays of more than 15 minutes reported.

A second broken down vehicle is also causing problems at junction 58 between the A14 and the A12.

The articulated lorry became stuck on the roundabout between the two busy roads and Felixstowe Road.

Traffic is now building in the area, especially on Felixstowe Road leaving Ipswich and officers are again warning of delays while they wait for recovery to arrive.

They warn that it may still take some time.