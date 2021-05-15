News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 re-opens after medical emergency

Published: 2:15 PM May 15, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM May 15, 2021
Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Delays expected Westbound on A14 after three vehicle crash - Credit: Tom Potter

The A14 has re-opened near Elmswell this afternoon following an incident earlier in the day. 

Emergency services were called to the incident, between junctions 46 and 47 on the westbound carriageway, at around 12.30pm. 

It was initially believed that the incident was a road traffic collision involving a lorry and two cars. 

Three fire engines were called to the scene to help with freeing the lorry driver from the vehicle. However, they were stood down by police and the ambulance service. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that there had been a medical emergency and that one person had been taken to hospital. 

The road has since re-opened. 


A14
Bury St Edmunds News

