Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the A14 this morning after what appears to be a vehicle fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The AA's online traffic map shows several miles of delays around Woolpit on the westbound carriageway, heading in the direction towards Cambridge and away from Ipswich.

Witnesses said traffic is already building up ahead of the morning rush hour, while Suffolk Fire and Rescue's incident log said crews from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell went to the scene at 7.06am this morning (Tuesday, December 17) due to a car fire.

A stop time, where the fire is deemed to be under control, was declared at 7.41am.