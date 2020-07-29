E-edition Read the EADT online edition
One lane closed as stalled vehicle blocks A14

PUBLISHED: 09:01 29 July 2020

One lane of the A14 is currently closed near Risby due to a broken down vehicle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A14 is currently closed near Risby due to a broken down vehicle Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed by police due to a broken down vehicle.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane one of the westbound carriageway near junction 41 for Risby.

Traffic is heavy in the area, with queues stretching back towards Bury St Edmunds.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed recovery crews are en route to move the vehicle.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

