One lane closed as stalled vehicle blocks A14

One lane of the A14 is currently closed near Risby due to a broken down vehicle

One lane of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is currently closed by police due to a broken down vehicle.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane one of the westbound carriageway near junction 41 for Risby.

Traffic is heavy in the area, with queues stretching back towards Bury St Edmunds.

A Highways England spokesman confirmed recovery crews are en route to move the vehicle.