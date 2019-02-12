Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

PUBLISHED: 09:07 26 February 2019

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Traffic chaos is expected on the A14 after two vehicles collided during rush hour.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A14 westbound near Woolpit, between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Paramedics and police officers are both heading to the scene.

The incident has happened just before the junction 47 at Woolpit, with no exit from the carriageway possible before junction 49 at Tot Hill.

As a result, there is a three-mile queue of vehicles, with the traffic jam getting longer as commuters attempt to get to work.

Drivers are warned that journeys towards Bury St Edmunds will take significantly longer as officers from Suffolk Constabulary work at the scene.

There are also reports of debris across the road.

Police have not announced which, if any, lanes of the road are open or closed.

The eastbound carriageway does not appear to be affected at this time.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Could village near A14 quadruple in size?

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Grassroots photograph of the year competition now open

Lockdales Managing Director Dan Daley, Woodbridge Town players Callum Sinclair and Carlos Edwards, who both work for Lockdales, either side of Woodbridge Under-13 player Bo Machan, whose mum works for Lockdales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists