Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Traffic chaos is expected on the A14 after two vehicles collided during rush hour.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the A14 westbound near Woolpit, between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Paramedics and police officers are both heading to the scene.

The incident has happened just before the junction 47 at Woolpit, with no exit from the carriageway possible before junction 49 at Tot Hill.

As a result, there is a three-mile queue of vehicles, with the traffic jam getting longer as commuters attempt to get to work.

Drivers are warned that journeys towards Bury St Edmunds will take significantly longer as officers from Suffolk Constabulary work at the scene.

There are also reports of debris across the road.

Police have not announced which, if any, lanes of the road are open or closed.

The eastbound carriageway does not appear to be affected at this time.