Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 November 2018

The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Archant

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Up to 2,700 staff are working on the project on most days. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLANDUp to 2,700 staff are working on the project on most days. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Main construction on a project to upgrade 21 miles of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon started in November 2016 and is on target to be completed by December 2020.

The improved road should remove a notorious bottleneck on the main route between the port of Felixstowe and many of its customers – but the work has delayed drivers.

Since work started, more than eight million working hours have gone into the project, and eight million cubic metres of earthworks have been moved across the site.

Nine new bridges will have opened to traffic by the end of the year and construction is well underway on 25 more. Along the way, the project team has started delivering extensive protection for the environment and uncovered astonishing archaeological finds which shine new light on thousands of years of history.

The new road is taking shape at its junction with the A1 at Huntingdon. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe new road is taking shape at its junction with the A1 at Huntingdon. Picture; HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England Project Director David Bray said: “Our amazing team has been working incredibly hard to deliver this upgraded A14, and most days we have up to 2,700 staff working across more than 20 miles to build the new roads and bridges that are needed.

“This is the biggest road building project currently taking place in the country and yet drivers will only see around a quarter of it from the existing road at present.

“We know drivers can be frustrated by roadworks, particularly when they’re in place for a long time, but we’re delighted to announce at this two-year anniversary that we’re on time and on budget, having completed more than 50 per cent of the work, to get this new road opened for drivers by the end of 2020.”

The project team has worked hard to keep traffic flowing through the roadworks, leaving all lanes open to traffic during the day, with extra restrictions, when needed, in place overnight and at weekends.

The new bridge at Swavesey in Cambridgeshire. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDThe new bridge at Swavesey in Cambridgeshire. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

In recent weeks, a new bridge over the A14 at Swavesey has opened to traffic, and an old bridge demolished.

Two massive new bridges at Bar Hill at the Cambridge end of the route were also moved into place during a weekend operation in September, having been pre-fabricated next to the A14.

Topic Tags:

Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

32 minutes ago Michael Steward
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

10:05 Russell Cook
Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

08:34 James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Santa sleigh to tour towns and villages in West Suffolk

11 minutes ago Russell Cook
Santa's Sleigh will be making the rounds of towns and villages in West Suffolk from Monday, December 3. Picture: ARCHANT

The Santa Sleigh, organised by the Forest Heath Crime Prevention Panel, will be doing its rounds in Mildenhall, Brandon, Lakenheath, Red Lodge, West Row and Kentford, from Monday, December 3.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24