Air ambulance lands after collision near A14

A single car collision was reported on the A140 this afternoon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance crew were sent to the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A140 near its junction with the A14 in Suffolk this afternoon.

Three ambulances, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and three fire engines were sent to the scene, at the A140's junction with Needham Road, following reports of an incident on the northbound carriageway at around 2.57pm.

Traffic problems, were reported while emergency crews dealt with the accident - affecting motorists accessing the A14 - but the road has since cleared.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car involved has not suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.