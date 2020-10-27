A140 to reopen at midnight – more than 30 hours after a 50-tonne crane crashed

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The A140 at Earl Stonham is set to reopen at midnight – more than 30 hours after a 55-tonne crane overturned damaging the road.

The A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26, after the crane truck crashed near the A1120 junction.

Now a team from Suffolk Highways is set reopen the road after more than 30 hours of work.

A garden wall was completely demolished and teams from Suffolk Highways were on site throughout the night and day carrying out repairs to the damaged road.

A tweet from Suffolk Highways said: “The cleansing of the road and affected areas is almost complete. We look set to reopen the road by midnight tonight.

“Huge thank you to our teams for their work on this today and thank you to the residents & motorists for their patience!”

It was initially estimated work would be complete by 10am this morning.