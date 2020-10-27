E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A140 to reopen at midnight – more than 30 hours after a 50-tonne crane crashed

PUBLISHED: 21:35 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 27 October 2020

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The A140 at Earl Stonham is set to reopen at midnight – more than 30 hours after a 55-tonne crane overturned damaging the road.

The A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe A140 has been completely blocked at Earl Stonham since the accident yesterday afternoon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 2.30pm on Monday, October 26, after the crane truck crashed near the A1120 junction.

Now a team from Suffolk Highways is set reopen the road after more than 30 hours of work.

A garden wall was completely demolished and teams from Suffolk Highways were on site throughout the night and day carrying out repairs to the damaged road.

A tweet from Suffolk Highways said: “The cleansing of the road and affected areas is almost complete. We look set to reopen the road by midnight tonight.

“Huge thank you to our teams for their work on this today and thank you to the residents & motorists for their patience!”

It was initially estimated work would be complete by 10am this morning.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 to stay closed until evening after truck crash nearly 24 hours ago

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Don’t care how we win, just keep doing it!’ - Town fans on late win over Gills

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Gillingham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A140 to reopen at midnight – more than 30 hours after a 50-tonne crane crashed

The crane truck overturned yesterday on the A140 in Earl Stonham. Two people were inside but escaped without injury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich 1 Gillingham 0: Steady Teddy grabs a late winner as Town bounce back with victory

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal in the 1-0 victory over Gillingham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Covid rates continue to rise in most areas of Suffolk

Covid rates in most districts around the county have risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN